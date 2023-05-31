Police: 1 fatally shot in south Columbus

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Lockbourne Road around 8:25 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed in south Columbus Wednesday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Lockbourne Road around 8:25 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police originally said the shooting happened at a gas station in the area but it's unclear where the shooting took place at this time.

A second shooting happened in the 1800 block of Linwood Avenue, also around 8:25 p.m. One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and their condition was described as stable. Police have not said if the shootings are connected.

Additional information about the shootings was not available.