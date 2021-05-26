Son charged with murder after woman found fatally shot in south Columbus

Police said Lisa Tobe's son, 31-year-old Isaiah Daniel, has been charged with murder along with assault, domestic violence and burglary.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The son of a woman found dead in her south Columbus home earlier this week was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, according to police.

Police said the Columbus Division of Fire was called to a home on Omar Drive, south of Frank Road, just after 1:15 a.m. for a medical alert.

When medics arrived, they found 54-year-old Lisa Tobe shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Tobe's son, 31-year-old Isaiah Daniel, has been charged with murder along with assault, domestic violence and burglary.

According to court records, Daniel was arrested in Urbana after breaking into the home of an ex-girlfriend.

Tobe's death is the 80th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2021.