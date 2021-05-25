Loved ones host vigil to honor teen killed in Franklinton shooting

Ty-Sean Finch was killed in a shooting on Monday. Loved ones honored him in that location the following day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost 24 hours after Ty-Sean Finch died, his family and friends gathered to grieve in the exact same spot where he was shot.

“My grandbaby is dead. In 15 days he would’ve been 17. I can’t take him to school anymore. Why don’t y’all put these guns down?,” said Terri Walker, Ty-Sean’s grandmother.

The question nearly everyone in Columbus is trying to find the answer to. Candles and incense were laid out to hopefully bring peace at a vigil for Ty-Sean on Tuesday evening.

It started at 7:33 p.m.; the time Ty-Sean died at the hospital on Monday.

“He had a whole life ahead of him and now it’s just stripped away,” said Walker.

Columbus police say a fight broke out on the block of 1400 West Broad Street Monday evening.

They say Finch was shot and found unresponsive. He died in the hospital.

His mother, Terri Sims, struggling to hold on.

“Can somebody who prays please tell God to give him back to me for just 24 hours,” said Sims.

The pain is both visibly and physically unbearable. Finch’s cousin Marleen Reese is pleading that parents step up.

“It’s not being noisy it’s just being concerned. And that’s all I want to be. I don’t care about your business. Three weeks, we done had so many teenagers gone,” said Reese.

Those there wore the color red, saying that’s the color they always saw Ty-Sean in.

The two told 10TV God always has a purpose in everything He does.

But right now, Walker is having trouble finding the understanding with Ty-Sean’s death.

“As a mom and a grandma, I can’t fix it… It’s bigger than me,” said Walker.

Columbus police say they do not have a suspect yet.