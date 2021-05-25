'He loved so hard': Mother of teen killed in Franklinton shooting shares her grief

Police say Ty-Sean was shot and killed after a fight escalated in Franklinton.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mother of a teenage boy shot and killed in Franklinton on Monday is remembering her son for the love he gave.

Terri Sims is dealing with the lowest point in her life.

“I’m not doing so well,” Sims said. “Ty-Sean was a kid that if you was having a bad day somehow, someway he would make you smile. His smile... he had this smile that would brighten up the whole room.”

Ty-Sean Finch, 16, was 16 days away from turning 17 and was on course to graduate next year from Franklinton High School.

Monday evening, police say Ty-Sean was shot and killed after a fight escalated in Franklinton. He makes the seventh juvenile shot and killed in Columbus in 2021.

“He loved so hard,” Sims said, crying.

Dr. Victor Davis is the pastor at Trinity Baptist Church.

“Something is wrong with the system,” Davis said.

For the last month, he has been focusing on solutions and bringing together members of the community to discuss gun violence.

“Parents and families have a responsibility to ensure that children are raised to have regard for life and to respect other humans,” he said.

He says you can look at everything from economics, to lack of resources and present parents and support and programming, but still something is missing.