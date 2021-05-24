Man wanted in connection to deadly shootings in Morrow County now in custody

Police said Brian Lee was apprehended in Columbus Monday night.

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — A man was taken into custody in Columbus Monday night after the Morrow County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for questioning in two shootings that left two people dead and two people injured.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers apprehended Brian Lee with the help of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sheriff John Hinton said the shootings happened on Monday around 4:25 a.m. in Harmony Township.

Hinton said a male and female were killed in the shootings. Their names have not been released.

Columbus police said Lee is believed to have stolen a car near East Woodrow Avenue and South High Street Monday afternoon.