Sheriff's office: Man fatally shot, woman dies from injuries in western Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead following a shooting and crash in the western part of Franklin County late Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m, the Frankin County Sheriff's Office received several 911 calls of a crash involving one car in the eastbound lanes of West Broad Street at the Interstate 270 overpass in Prairie Township.

Arriving deputies found a white Ford Crown-Victoria that crashed into the I-270 bridge abutment column from the eastbound lanes of West Broad Street.

The sheriff's office said the man driving the vehicle was shot at least once and a female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries likely from the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The woman was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Homicide detectives believe another vehicle driving along West Broad Street fired shots at the man and woman.

The sheriff's office said the suspect vehicle may be an early- to mid-2000 red or maroon Mercury sedan, but did not provide further information.

The victims' identities will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

The ramp from I-270 southbound to West Broad Street eastbound reopened after being closed for several hours.