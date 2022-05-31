Surveillance video captures deadly shooting on Ohio Statehouse lawn

Authorities said a man was shot and killed on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Statehouse officials have released surveillance footage showing the moments a man was fatally shot on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night.

Columbus police officers responded to the Statehouse just after 10 p.m. where they found a man on the lawn.

Officers tried to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video from a camera on High Street shows four people on scooters pull up in the front of the Statehouse and stop just to the left of the front steps.

The video shows the man, who was in a group with three other people riding scooters, quickly fall backward. The three other people took off in different directions.

The victim's name has not been released.