Police: 2 women accused of stealing $1,700 worth of sporting goods in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women who reportedly stole $1,700 worth of items from a sporting goods store over the course of two days.

On May 16, the two women were seen walking into DICK'S Sporting Goods on 6111 Sawmill Road near Dublin. The women allegedly shoplifted approximately $700 worth of merchandise before leaving the store, police said.

The women returned to the same store the next day and took approximately $1,000 in merchandise.

Police said on May 18, the two women went to Dick's Sporting Goods at Easton Town Center. While they didn't steal any items at the store, they were seen leaving the area in a black or navy blue Buick Lacrosse.