Pickerington police release body, dash camera of chase involving 8 juveniles

Two of the juveniles were riding in the trunk of the car during the chase, including a collision with another vehicle.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The Pickerington Police Department says there are no updates for this ongoing investigation, but for the first time, we are seeing a first-hand account of a car chase that involved eight juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 16.

In a dash camera video, Pickerington police officer Thomas Frazee can be seen just before 11 a.m. on May 22, patrolling in the area of the Best Western Hotel just off state Route 256 when he reports seeing a red KIA Sportage with the back hatch up just before two juveniles run toward the car, jump in and slam the hatch shut.

The fleeing car, with Frazee in pursuit, appears to barrel down Winderly Lane near the Tussing intersection when it runs through the first set of red lights.

Frazee continues the chase, but as the car approaches the busy intersection of Tussing and state Route 256 knowing the driver wasn’t going to stop, he terminated the chase.

That’s when the car went through the second set of red lights and was struck by an oncoming vehicle heading south on state Route 256.

Frazee begins to chase again but it finally came to an end a short while later.

After police backup arrives, officers begin to give commands for occupants to get out.

The fifth person out of the car tells officers how many are still inside.

“There’s a 12 and 13-year-old in the trunk,” one officer tells Frazee as he’s handcuffing the juvenile.

According to Frazee’s report, two of the female juveniles had been reported missing by their parents to Columbus police.

According to officers, the red Kia was stolen. As part of the investigation, officers recovered a second stolen Kia Sportage and, with it, nine credit cards belonging to its owner.

Pickerington police say while the driver is facing felony charges, the others were released to their families with juvenile court charges pending.

10TV was able to talk with the mother who was in the car involved in the crash at Tussing and state Route 256.