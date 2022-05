The shooting was reported shortly after 4:20 a.m. in the area of Parkglen Road and Baytree Drive.

GALLOWAY, Ohio — One person is dead after an attempted robbery led to a shooting near Galloway early Tuesday morning.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported shortly after 4:20 a.m. in the area of Parkglen Road and Baytree Drive.

The suspect was attempting to rob a vehicle when they were approached by the victim. The suspect then shot the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m., police said.