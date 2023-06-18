Police: Suspect shot during attempted burglary at northeast Columbus home

Police say two suspects were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect was shot when he allegedly attempted to break into a home in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood late Saturday night, police said.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to the 800 block of East 4th Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after receiving calls of a burglary and a shooting.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that two men, 24-year-old Dante Shields and 24-year-old Chase Fetherolf, arrived at the home armed with handguns because they had an issue with a man who lived there. Police did not say whether the victim knew the suspects.

The victim confronted the suspects at the front door and told them they needed to leave the property.

Court records say Shields and Fetherolf refused to leave and continued yelling and making threats toward the victim, who ran into the house.

Fetherolf and Shields forced their way into the home and a fight occurred between Fetherolf and the victim’s brother, according to court records. Police said Fetherolf dropped his handgun during the fight.

The victim pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the suspects and told them to leave, according to court records.

After Shields and Fetherolf left, they kicked down the front door after hitting it several times. When the front door opened, police said the victim fired his handgun, striking Fetherolf once in the hip.

Fetherolf was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Police recovered three handguns from the scene.