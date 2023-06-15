17-year-old girl shot in South Linden

The shooting happened in the area of East 11th and Saint Clair avenues around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

A 17-year-old girl is injured after being shot in the South Linden neighborhood shortly after midnight on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the area of East 11th and Saint Clair avenues just after 12:15 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Columbus police located the teen who was shot once in the lower back. She was taken to Grant Medical Center in what police describe as "stable" condition.

The teenager told police that she was approached by a man named "Meechi" in a light-colored SUV. "Meechi" produced a handgun and fired shots, striking the 17-year-old once.

Police say no arrests have been made. The Columbus Division of Police Assault Squad is investigating the incident.