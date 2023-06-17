Police: Man dead after shooting in Far East Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Far East Columbus Saturday morning, according to police.
The shooting happened just after 11:15 a.m. in the 6900 block of Lake Club Square at the Cornerstone Crossing Apartments & Townhomes in the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
Columbus police said the man was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in life-threatening condition and was later pronounced dead at 11:53 a.m.
No information on any suspects has been released.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is made available.
