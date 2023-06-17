3 injured in shooting at party in southwest Columbus

The shooting happened in the Brookshire neighborhood shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured in a shooting at a party in the Brookshire neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were investigating in the 800 block of South Harris Avenue, off of Eakin Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Columbus police said three people, two men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 22, were at a party that was advertised on Instagram by a car group called "Ohio Takeover" when multiple suspects began firing from an unknown direction. Officers said several cars were struck by gunfire as well.

Police told 10TV that the victims drove themselves to Doctors Hospital before they were transported to Grant Medical Center in what officers described as "stable" condition.