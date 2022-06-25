24-year-old man dead, woman injured in northeast Columbus shooting

Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Argyle Drive Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is dead and a 34-year-old woman is hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night in northeast Columbus.

Columbus police responded to the 200 block of Argyle Drive shortly after 10 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Officers found 24-year-old Neal Smith and an unidentified woman at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Ohio State East Hospital to be treated.

Smith was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police describe the woman's condition as stable.

Officers believe the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery. They tell 10TV News that Smith was being robbed when he was shot, and that the other victim was shot unintentionally.

Columbus police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.