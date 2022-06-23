Surveillance video shows shooting inside Tuttle mall shoe store

The video shows several people shopping inside the Sole Stop on June 12 when 24-year-old Tyrone Gray Jr. and 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester began arguing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Surveillance video was released on Thursday showed the moments a man was shot and killed inside The Mall at Tuttle Crossing.

The video, which was played in court on Thursday, shows several people shopping inside the Sole Stop on June 12 when 24-year-old Tyrone Gray Jr. and 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester began arguing.

At one point during the argument, Sylvester pulled a bag off of his shoulder and struck Gray with it.

Seconds later, Gray pulled out a handgun and started firing at Sylvester.

People started running out of the store with Gray casually walking and eventually calling 911 saying he shot someone, according to police. Gray told detectives he shot Sylvester in self-defense.

A judge ruled on Thursday that Gray will be held without bond.

One day after the shooting, Gray posted a $50,000 bond but he was indicted on six counts which included aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary and inducing panic. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was later taken into custody.