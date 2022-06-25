Man pleads not guilty to charge in incident that caused panic at Columbus Zoo

Joseph Solinger, 33, pleaded not guilty to a third-degree felony charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of police.

DELAWARE, Ohio — A man who was arrested at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in April after refusing to follow an officer's directions appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Friday.

Solinger was indicted on April 21 in connection with the incident that happened at the zoo on April 15.

The zoo's spokesperson told 10TV there was a traffic crash on state Route 750 in front of the zoo. The Shawnee Hills Police Department responded to the scene to handle the incident and direct traffic.

The spokesperson said Solinger did not follow an officer's direction and quickly drove into the zoo's parking lot and the officer followed.

Solinger allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran, which led to a pursuit involving the officer with additional assistance.

When Solinger did stop, an officer drew their weapon and another officer deployed their stun gun on him. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, it was a deputy who used their stun gun.

With the incident happening outside of the zoo, a rumor spread among visitors that there was an active shooter. As a result, some people ran and hid.

The spokesperson for the zoo and the sheriff's office said there was never an active shooter threat.

Solinger faced additional misdemeanor charges, including OVI, not obeying traffic control device signs, not driving in marked lanes and reckless operation.