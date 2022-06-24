18-year-old charged with murder in May shooting death of 28-year-old

Anthony Lewis is charged with murder in the May 11 shooting death of Tobias Green.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man who reportedly shot and killed a 28-year-old man after an argument in east Columbus last month.

Anthony Lewis is charged with murder in the May 11 shooting death of Tobias Green.

Officers arrived in the 400 block of Johnson Street for a reported crash and found Tobias Green in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.

Green was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m.

Police said Green was involved in a confrontation with Lewis just south of where the crash took place and several shots were fired as Green attempted to drive away. Green was struck prior to crashing the car.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that Lewis used a handgun to shoot Green.

Police issued an arrest warrant on May 13 and Green was arrested on Thursday.