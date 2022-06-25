Judge sets $750,000 bond for 33-year-old accused of dragging 53-year-old with car in west Columbus

Micki Smith, 33, is charged with felonious assault in a west Columbus hit-and-run crash on June 3.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of intentionally hitting and dragging another woman with her car earlier this month appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court Saturday morning.

A judge set a $750,000 bond for 33-year-old Micki Smith, who is charged with felonious assault in a west Columbus hit-and-run crash on June 3.

Security cameras showed Smith arguing with the woman on Sullivant Avenue and accused her of stealing, according to records from Franklin County Municipal Court. Smith struck the woman with her 2005 Honda Accord and dragged her underneath the vehicle for more than 1,500 feet.

Police found the woman severely injured in an alley just west of Union Avenue.

The woman suffered "numerous broken bones, loss of a substantial amount of skin and had an arm amputated," court documents stated.

Police were able to identify Smith as the suspect from a photo provided by a witness.

Police filed an arrest warrant for Smith and arrested her on Friday.