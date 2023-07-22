Police: 21-year-old man accused of shooting, killing roommate in Marion

Marion police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Libby Lane following reports of a shooting Friday night.

MARION, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of his 25-year-old roommate, according to the Marion Police Department.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Libby Lane, in Marion, Ohio, shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they located 25-year-old D'Jontaez Ross, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers told 10TV that 21-year-old Justin Brady, whom also lives in the apartment, was arrested and taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center in connection to the murder of his roommate.

"This senseless act has impacted so many in our community," said Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald. "A young man has lost his life and another young man faces serious criminal charges because of needless violence."