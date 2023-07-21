Police: 1 taken to Nationwide Children's after shooting in northeast Columbus

Columbus police received a call of a reported shooting at 6:13 p.m. in the 2400 block of Marcia Drive in the Arlington Park neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A juvenile is seriously hurt after a shooting in northeast Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Columbus police received a call of a reported shooting at 6:13 p.m. in the 2400 block of Marcia Drive in the Arlington Park neighborhood. According to officers, a boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear what the age of the victim is and what led up to the shooting.

No information has been released on a possible suspect.

