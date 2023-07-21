Police: 1 injured after hit-and-run in Hilltop neighborhood

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a vehicle hit a pedestrian around 10:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Eakin Road and then fled the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after getting struck by a vehicle in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood Friday evening.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a vehicle hit a pedestrian around 10:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Eakin Road and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police described their condition as “unstable.”

No vehicle description was given.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV News for any updates.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts