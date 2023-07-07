Grand jury indicts 2 men in Columbus bank robbery, shootout with police on I-70

Aiding and abetting a bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal grand jury indicted two men accused of robbing a bank and exchanging gunfire with Columbus police officers on Interstate 70 near downtown two weeks ago.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker, the grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging 20-year-old Aden Abdullahi Jama and 23-year-old Fazsal Darod with aiding and abetting bank robbery and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

“We were relieved to see they were charged. We were relieved when they were brought into federal custody. We have full faith in the U.S. government and the U.S. attorney's office so we will see how court plays out. We understand everybody has the right to court trial and we will follow it every step of the way,” said Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Brian Steel.

On the afternoon of July 6, the Whitehall Division of Police said a Porsche was stolen at gunpoint from the Byers dealership on North Hamilton Road.

Shortly after the Porsche theft, the suspects allegedly robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Hilliard-Rome Road.

Officers followed the suspects onto Interstate 70 eastbound where the pursuit ended near West Mound Street. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and officers. One officer was shot in the leg and one suspect was killed. Columbus police said eight officers were involved in the shooting, but they have not released their identities.

Jama and Darod ran away from the scene, but they have since been arrested.

Aiding and abetting a bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a crime of violence carries a potential penalty of at least five years and up to life in prison.

