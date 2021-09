One person was taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus early Thursday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus early Thursday morning.

Columbus police said the victim was found in the 2300 block of Sullivant Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, police said

Police did not provide any suspect information.