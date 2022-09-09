OSHP: Man hit, killed while standing outside of truck on I-71 in Madison County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving the semi was traveling southbound on I-71, but drove off the right side of the road.

OHIO, USA — A 43-year-old man from Marion was killed after being struck by a semi-truck while he was standing on the side of Interstate 71 in Madison County on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving the semi was traveling southbound on I-71, but drove off the right side of the road around 9:10 a.m.

Shawn Koons, who was outside of his pickup truck, was hit by the semi. Koons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the semi was pulled out of the vehicle and was not injured, OSHP said.