Columbus man killed in Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man was killed in a crash in Delaware County on Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 3 and state Route 61 in Berkshire Township.

Stanislaw Mott, 22, was traveling northeast on state Route 3 on a 1997 Honda motorcycle. A second driver was traveling northbound on Columbus Street in a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas and a third drive was traveling southbound on state Route 61 in a 2000 Ford Excursion.

OSHP said Mott failed to stop at a red light and was struck by the Ford. After the impact, the Ford struck the Volkswagen.

Mott was pronounced dead on the scene and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, according to OSHP.

This crash remains under investigation.