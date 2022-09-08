Motorcyclist killed in southeastern Franklin County crash

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Obetz Road at Crosspointe Drive in Hamilton Township.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash in southeastern Franklin County Thursday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was attempting to turn northbound onto Crosspointe Drive.

The sheriff’s office said the driver failed to yield the right of way to westbound traffic on Obetz Road and collided with a Honda motorcycle.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office along with EMS personnel from Hamilton Township fire responded to the scene. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where they were pronounced dead.

The Columbus Division of Fire confirmed the person who died was the driver of the motorcycle. The person’s name or age has not been released at this time.