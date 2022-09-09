x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sheriff: Man struck, killed while outside of disabled vehicle on I-270

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office believes alcohol may be a factor in the fatal crash.
Credit: WBNS-TV
File - Lights on a law enforcement vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the interstate in Franklin County Friday morning. 

A vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 270 was driving outside their lane of travel when they struck a man who was standing by his disabled car. The crash occurred near the Interstate 670 exit in Mifflin Township just after 8 a.m.

The man was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office believes alcohol may be a factor in this incident. The crash remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.

Related Articles

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. DeWine: 'Ohioans are the heart of the new silicon heartland'

Before You Leave, Check This Out