Olentangy Schools Board of Education names new superintendent

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — The Olentangy Schools Board of Education announced on Saturday that it plans to hire Todd R. Meyer as the new Superintendent of Olentangy Schools.

This decision comes after Superintendent Mark T. Raiff announced his retirement in January 2023.

"Mr. Meyer’s depth and breadth of experience coupled with his passion for Olentangy were significant factors, and he has clearly demonstrated that he is ready to lead Olentangy," said Olentangy Schools Board of Education President Kevin G. O'Brien. He continued, "I am confident that he will foster continuity of the District’s already impressive academic track record while also introducing fresh ideas."

Meyer currently serves as the Chief Operations Officer of Olentangy Schools. His current position oversees the district's human resources department, the transportation team and the business and facilities group. He has been with Olentangy Schools since leaving Westerville City Schools in 2007.

The Olentangy Schools Board of Education contracted with the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio to spearhead the hiring process. The ESC of Central Ohio collected input through a communitywide survey that received over 1,300 responses. The final candidates met with three committees, which included the Board of Education, district administration, school principals and nearly 30 community members.

O'Brien said, "“I, along with my fellow board members, was impressed with the deep candidate pool that the ESC of Central Ohio helped us develop, which made this a very competitive and worthwhile process."

Meyer said he has established positive relationships throughout his time with Olentangy Schools.

Meyer said, "“Olentangy is a very special place, and I thank the Board of Education for entrusting me with the important mission of facilitating maximum learning for every student here at Olentangy. I can’t wait to get started.” .