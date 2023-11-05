Columbus NAACP issues vote of no confidence in CCS search for superintendent

10TV reached out to CCS for comment, but has not heard back.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus branch of the NAACP issued a vote of no confidence against the Columbus City Schools Board of Education on Thursday, saying the board lacked transparency in the search for the district's next superintendent.

In addition to a lack of transparency, the NAACP said its vote of no confidence is due to a "lack of responsiveness and submission of incomplete and untimely information/data to the NCAAC's inquiries" and irresponsibly spending $250,000 on a law firm, search firm and communications firm that was involved in the process.

CCS says 31 candidates submitted applications to the search firm, Ray and Associates, after a nationwide search.

The school district said each candidate was screened by the board's search firm based on the candidate's experience, background and input from the community and board.

Afterwards, the firm identified nine candidates the district said best aligned with the board's and the community's criteria. The board interviewed all nine candidates through Zoom and six semi-finalists were named. Three finalists were announced last week:

Dr. Angela Chapman from Columbus, Ohio

Dr. Brian McDonald from Pasadena, California

Dr. George (Eric) Thomas from Minneapolis, Minnesota

