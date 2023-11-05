Community members meet CCS superintendent finalists at public forum

For the first time, the three finalists being considered for the job of Columbus City Schools’ superintendent met with the community for a public forum.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time on Thursday, the three finalists being considered for the job of Columbus City Schools superintendent met with the community for a public forum.

Dr. Angela Chapman, Dr. Brian McDonald, and Dr. Eric Thomas took various questions from stakeholders, parents, teachers, and students.

“Learning does not happen if we do not forge meaningful relationships with our students,” said Dr. Chapman.

CCS says 31 candidates submitted applications to the search firm, Ray and Associates, after a nationwide search.

The school district said each candidate was screened by the board's search firm based on the candidate's experience, background, and input from the community and board.

"I think we can all agree that we must do what's best for kids,” said Dr. McDonald.

"We're going to come to the table as equals, and create something,” said Dr. Thomas.

At the forum was CCS bus driver Naterrius Manson who said he wants to see someone who holds individuals accountable.

"I would like to see someone take charge. Someone makes executive decisions,” said Manson. "I think it would make a lot of sense for the kids to have someone already on the ground who already sees what's going on."

The board said on May 15th they will start the final interviews. Board members said on Thursday, they’re not going to set a final date on when the next superintendent will be picked.