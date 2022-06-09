Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Marion County

Trudy Blevins was walking eastbound on Marion Williamsport Road when she was struck by a vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARION, Ohio — A woman struck by a vehicle in Marion County early Tuesday morning was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Trudy Blevins, 53, from Marion was walking in the eastbound lane of Marion Williamsport Road around 5 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle headed the same direction.

The vehicle then veered off the left side of the road and struck a highway sign before coming to a stop on the north side of the roadway.

Blevins was transported to the Marion General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man driving the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, according to a release.