Sheriff: Man dead after vehicle struck utility pole in Knox County

Timothy Moyer was driving on state Route 13 when he went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. A woman has life-threatening injuries.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead and a 36-year-old woman is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Knox County Tuesday evening, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Moyer, of Crestline, was driving a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on state Route 13 in Morris Township around 9:30 p.m. when he went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Medics pronounced Moyer dead at the scene. The woman, a passenger inside the vehicle, was flown by Air Evac to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and drugs are unknown factors in the crash at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office and the Fredericktown Police Department.