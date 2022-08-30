Family of man who died in Columbus hit-and-run demanding justice

Craig Harper died two months after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A daughter is asking for answers after her father died in a hit-and-run crash in late June.

10TV spoke with LaTasha Toone who said her father, 59-year-old Craig Harper, was riding his bike home from work after midnight on East Dublin Granville Road near Interstate 71.

Columbus Police said at the same time, a vehicle was headed in that same direction. Harper entered the crosswalk and crossed in front of the oncoming vehicle. The vehicle hit Harper and threw him off the bicycle.

Police said they don’t know what color the traffic light was at the time of the accident.

Harper was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries on August 4.

“He had a traumatic brain injury. It damaged over 75% of his brain,” Toone said.

Toone said her father was the kindest person she knew.

“He was a giver. He just had a good heart,” she said.

Police said they have not identified the vehicle involved in the accident. But Toone said all her family wants is answers.