Man pleads guilty to charges in connection to fatal shooting of Columbus city employee

Lonnie Davis pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and involuntary manslaughter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a City of Columbus employee last year pleaded guilty to two charges this week, according to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas records.

Lonnie Davis pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of robbery and a first-degree felony charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Tearicka Cradle, 45, was found shot and killed inside her northeast Columbus home on July 18. Police were called to the 2000 block of Jane Avenue around 2:30 a.m. that day on a report of a shooting.

Court records show Davis and Ivan Netter broke into Cradle's home during an attempted burglary and Cradle was shot.

In August, Columbus police and SWAT team members found Davis at a hotel in the 1000 block of E. Dublin Granville Road and he was arrested without incident

Court records show the prosecution and defense are jointly recommending to the judge that Davis serve a total prison term of 16 to 21-and-half years in prison.

Sentencing will run concurrently to an unrelated case where Davis pleaded guilty to felony assault for shooting out the back window of a car.

Davis' sentencing is scheduled for August.

Charges against Davis including aggravated burglary, murder, felonious assault, unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of having a weapon under disability were dropped.

Netter is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, murder, felonious assault and having a weapon under disability. Netter has a hearing in the case scheduled for July.