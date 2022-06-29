2-week-old girl found safe, Mansfield mother in custody following AMBER Alert

The baby is in the custody of Richland County Children's Services.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a 2-week-old girl was found safe and her mother was taken into custody near Mansfield on Wednesday.

Authorities said 38-year-old Mandy Jaynes had her daughter, who was believed to be in danger.

Jaynes and her daughter were both found in the area of Interstate 71 and U.S. Route 30 around 8:30 p.m.

The Mansfield Police Department said Jaynes never abducted her daughter, but said the baby, who is just 10 days old, was possibly in need of urgent medical attention because she has never seen or had a medical assessment as she was born at Jaynes' home.

The baby is in the custody of Richland County Children's Services.