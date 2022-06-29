Feds: Man who threatened Columbus Jewish school accused of making, selling ghost guns

Thomas Develin, a former Ohio National Guard member, was arrested by federal agents on charges related to making and selling untraceable homemade weapons.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Ohio National Guard member from Columbus accused of making terroristic threats toward a Jewish school is now facing federal charges related to making and selling ghost guns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced federal agents arrested 24-year-old Thomas Devlin for making the untraceable homemade weapons made in whole or in part with a 3D printer.

Develin allegedly created the ghost guns to sell for profit. He also allegedly possessed homemade conversion devices to convert semi-automatic AR-15 rifles and Glock-type pistols into fully automatic machine guns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said agents discovered more than 25 firearms in Develin’s residence and vehicle while executing a search warrant in March 2022.

Develin was indicted earlier this year after being accused of making antisemitic and violent statements while he was working as a private security guard for Columbus Torah Academy.

According to court documents, Develin’s Discord and Snapchat activity online revealed a large quantity of antisemitic, white nationalist, racist and misogynistic content. Develin used the fictional name “Patrick Bateman” online.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office provided the following examples of Develin’s online posts:

In September 2021, it is alleged Develin posted a picture of the synagogue where he was working at the time and stated, in part, “Having an inner debate that if an active shooter comes in I might just join him.”

In November 2021, Develin allegedly posted a video of himself sniffing a rifle. In the video, Develin says, “This one smells like dead Jews.”

In a December 2021 Discord post, Develin allegedly wrote, “Ight, time to turn wright pat airbase into Fort hood in 2009.”

In January 2022, Develin allegedly posted a picture of a New Albany synagogue with the text, “The holocaust didn’t happen” and “If anything I’ll scream 6 million wasn’t enough.”

A Snapchat video in March 2022 shows Develin displaying a firearm at a Jewish school in Columbus.

Develin also allegedly posted multiple times advocating the rape of women.

Additional messages Develin posted online discussed committing terrorist attacks at John Glenn International Airport and at the Budweiser manufacturing facility in Columbus and killing a Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy and the deputy’s entire family.

Develin was indicted in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on two counts of making terroristic threats, tampering with evidence and two counts of possessing a dangerous ordinance.

He was released from custody on those charges in April after posting bond.

Develin is scheduled to appear in district court Wednesday afternoon regarding his federal charges.