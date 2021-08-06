Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting of Columbus city employee; 2nd suspect at large

Cradle was found shot and killed inside her northeast Columbus home in July.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing an employee with the City of Columbus back in July, and are still searching for a second suspect charged in her death, according to court records.

Lonnie Davis is charged with murder in the death of 45-year-old Tearicka Cradle. Additionally, police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 24-year-old Ivan Netter, who is also charged with murder in connection to Cradle's death.

Cradle was found shot and killed inside her northeast Columbus home on July 18. Police were called to the 2000 block of Jane Avenue around 2:30 a.m. that day for a report of the shooting.

Court records show Davis and Netter broke into Cradle's home during an attempted burglary and shot her.

At the time, a witness told officers they watched the suspect leave in a dark-colored SUV.

In the days since her death, community members -- including former Columbus mayor Michael Coleman -- have come together to mourn Cradle’s loss and honor the legacy she left behind.

Prior to working with the Department of Building and Zoning, Cradle served as the coordinator of the Restoration Academy, which helped those with a criminal conviction find employment.

“Tearicka Cradle is an… inspirational example of someone who fell down in life, but climbed back up,” Coleman said. “Everyone looked up to her because they knew that if she could do it, we could do it."

Davis is also charged with two counts of felonious assault stemming from an incident in late July. In that incident, Davis reportedly approached two people in a car and displayed a handgun. Records show the driver sped off and Davis fired a shot, hitting the car's back window.