Columbus Zoo mourns loss of Maiko the bonobo

The zoo said on Tuesday Maiko's cardiac and renal health was in critical decline and a decision was made to euthanize him.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a 38-year-old bonobo.

The zoo said on Tuesday Maiko's cardiac and renal health was in critical decline and a decision was made to euthanize him.

“Maiko made a huge impact on everyone that knew him,” said Shawn Bell, the assistant curator for the zoo’s Congo Expedition. “His presence will be greatly missed by humans and bonobos alike.”

Maiko's care team and keepers made sure his final weekend was filled with joy before saying goodbye, according to a Facebook post by the zoo.

The bonobo was born in 1984 and arrived at the Columbus Zoo in 2005 from the Memphis Zoo.

While their habit undergoes redevelopment, bonobos in the care of the zoo are living behind the scenes and not viewable to the public.

You can read more about Maiko on the zoo's Facebook post here.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.