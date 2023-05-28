COTA’s Columbus Zoo bus is back this summer

The Central Ohio Transit Authority says that the daily zoo bus service began May 27 and will run seven days a week through Labor Day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The bus that provides daily trips from downtown Columbus to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay is returning full-time for the summer.

Customers interested in heading to the zoo can hop on the bus at the Ohio Statehouse, Griggs Dam Park & Ride or the Dublin Park & Ride.

The zoo bus will make its runs five times per day with the first departing from State and High streets at 8:14 a.m. and the last bus leaving the zoo at 7:15 p.m., returning to drop customers off downtown at 8 p.m.

A trip costs $2 per adult and $1 for children under the age of 12. Children younger than five can ride for free. According to COTA, each customer who rides the bus will receive admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for just $3 or get $10 off admission to Zoombezi Bay.

Those interested in a coupon will need to ask the bus operator. The operator will hand out one coupon per customer.

Upon arrival at the zoo, those with a coupon are asked to head to the admission window to show the coupon to zoo staff so they can verify the discount.

For more information about the bus, visit COTA.com/ZooBus or call COTA Customer Service at 614-228-1776.