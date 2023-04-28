Columbus Zoo to debut 110-foot Ferris wheel ride this Memorial Day

The zoo announced Friday that a new Ferris wheel addition, Adventure Sky Wheel, will open May 27 and will be at the park until the last day of the Boo at the Zoo.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Visitors of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium can get a whole new view of the park in a ride that will debut this Memorial Day Weekend.

The zoo announced Friday that a new Ferris wheel addition, Adventure Sky Wheel, will open May 27 and will be at the park until the last day of the Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 29. It will be located in Adventure Cove, next to the Tidal Twist roller coaster.

The 110-foot-tall ride has 24 gondolas and multicolor LED lights that will be visible during events in the evening. It will be one of only three giant Ferris wheels in Ohio, according to the zoo.

“Each year, we look for new ways to engage our guests to help ensure that every experience is exciting, memorable and meaningful. Adventure Sky Wheel provides a fun opportunity to help create a family experience that brings people together while offering an incredible view of our Zoo and animal habitats,” said Anthony Sabo, Vice President of Zoombezi Bay & Guest Services. “One of the best parts of all is that revenue from the rides and attractions helps to support the Zoo’s operating budget, which also benefits the Zoo’s animal care and conservation efforts as we carry out of our mission of empowering people and saving wildlife.”

To enter a gondola, visitors must be a minimum height of 36 inches accompanied by supervising companions and a minimum of 42 inches without a supervising companion. Each gondola holds six people, and no single riders will be permitted.

Ferris wheel rides will cost $5 for non-members and $4 for members of the zoo. The zoo says rides will be free to those who are Columbus Zoo Gold members and are included in the price of a ZooMore ride wristband.