Columbus Zoo donates $10,000 to help Ukraine zoos

The zoo announced on the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Facebook page that it will contribute $10,000 to an emergency fund for Ukrainian zoos.
Credit: Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo Family of Parks announced Tuesday that it is helping raise emergency funds for Ukrainian zoos.

The zoo announced on the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Facebook page that it will contribute $10,000 to an emergency fund for Ukrainian zoos, established by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

"The Columbus Zoo Family of Parks stands with the people and zoos of Ukraine," the post said in part. 

The zoo said 100% of the funds will go to animal care in Ukrainian zoos.

If you would like to donate, head over to the EAZA website. For more information, check out the statement from EAZA

