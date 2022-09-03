2 dogs die in east Columbus mobile home fire

Three adults and two children made it out of the home safely.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Columbus early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened on Stelzer Road at the Stelzer Gardens mobile home park around 3:50 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

CFD Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

It was confirmed that two dogs did die in the fire. Three adults and two children made it out of the home safely.