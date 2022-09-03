Police, OSHP helicopter search for car chase suspect accused of hiding in Nationwide Children's parking garage

Police, troopers and an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter surrounded the garage. As of this writing, the suspect has not been found.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of leading them on a chase through central Ohio in a stolen car early Wednesday morning before hiding in a Nationwide Children’s Hospital parking garage.

The car chase started just before 2:20 a.m. when Ohio State Highway Patrol said a trooper clocked the suspect driving 90 miles per hour on US-33 near Marysville.

The suspect, who was driving a stolen Honda CRV, led troopers on a chase into Logan County before heading back into Union County and finally into Franklin County.

Columbus police were called to assist on I-270 when the suspect managed to escape troopers.

Police said the suspect abandoned the Honda on I-70 near I-71 and ran into the Nationwide Children’s Hospital parking garage.

Police, troopers and an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter surrounded the garage. As of this writing, the suspect has not been found.

A spokesperson with OSHP said the Honda driven by the suspect was stolen out of Columbus.