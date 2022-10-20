Ginther pushes for approval of bond package ahead of November election

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther outlined the city's proposed $1.5 billion bond package that will be on the ballot this upcoming midterm election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joined community leaders Thursday to speak about a bond package, Issues 14-18, in the November ballot that would allocate millions in funds for parks, playgrounds and facilities.

Ginther outlined the city's proposed $1.5 billion bond package that will be on the ballot this upcoming midterm election. Issue 15 specifically would grant $200 million to the city's parks and other public facilities without imposing new taxes on residents, Ginther's office said.

If the issue is approved by voters this November, the city says the funding would be allocated as follows:

$100 million: Planned renovations and replacements

$48 million: New greenway and park development

$14 million: Acquisition for future parkland

$14 million: Small program projects for rental, golf and sports facilities

$10 million: Large program projects for rental, golf and sports facilities

$8 million: Emergency replacements

$6 million: Unanticipated, time-sensitive high-priority projects

“Our parks and community centers are central to who we are and who we aspire to be,” said Mayor Ginther. “It is essential that we continue to grow and strengthen our incredible parks system so that everyone can enjoy the broad range of benefits they provide, and so we can realize our full potential as a vibrant, dynamic and diverse community."

According to the mayor's office, voted bonds allow the city to borrow money to pay for capital improvements at a lower interest rate.

The city has used bond funding for past projects like the Scioto Southland Community Center, the Linden Community Center, the expansion of Northbank Pavilion, the renovation of Goodale Shelterhosue and John Burroughs Park and more

“We see time and again the tangible impact of these improvements on our residents,” said Columbus Recreation and Parks Department Director Bernita A. Reese. “By making the investments we need to continue our progress and plan for future, we will build a parks system that strengthens our city’s quality of life and lays the groundwork for greater opportunity and excellence.”