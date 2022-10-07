Ginther announces new sports program for youth, officers

The Columbus PAL program is an opportunity for law enforcement officers to strengthen their relationships with Columbus youth and families, Mayor Andrew Ginther said

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and the Columbus Division of Police are teaming up to offer officer-led programs to youth in communities across the city starting in December.

The new partnership, announced by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on Thursday, will create new organized sports and other programs for those between the ages of 6 and 18.

“By serving as mentors, coaches, advocates and role models, our officers will connect with the community on a more personal level – building the kind of trust, understanding and support that lasts a lifetime," Ginther said.

Basketball will be offered through Columbus PAL at the end of the year. The program will eventually expand to baseball, boxing, cheerleading, gymnastics, softball, soccer and summer camps.

The programs will initially be offered at five community centers: Douglas, Adams, Marion Franklin, Sullivant Gardens and Blackburn.

All officers who volunteer will take a specific training course, which includes Columbus Recreation and Parks’ youth sports philosophy, a sports-specific curriculum, understanding the youth in our community, social-emotional learning and modeling and teaching empathy, according to a press release.

Members of the public are also invited to take the training and volunteer.

“Getting to know our community is an important part of our job, as it allows us to better understand them and better serve them,” said First Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts. “We are all invested in improving our community, and Columbus PAL provides a vehicle for us to create a safe and fun environment for our youth.”

According to the Columbus PAL's website, the program helps:

Foster positive interactions between officers and youth.

To facilitate a safe, fun environment for youth during recreational and athletic events.

To provide education, mentoring, life skills and leadership development.

The program is also considering other future sports and programs, like lacrosse, cricket, pickleball and tennis.

“We are thrilled to start this initiative with the Columbus Division of Police and have these officers take the time to invest in our students’ lives,” said Charnon Barnes, recreation administrative manager of Youth Sports for Columbus Recreation and Parks. “Columbus PAL will offer a safe environment where our students can have fun while also developing life skills that go beyond sports.”