2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide: Who and what's on the ballot?

As the 2022 general election approaches, 10TV has all you need to know about deadlines and who is on the ballot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Key election dates:

Sept. 23: Military & Overseas Absentee Voting

Oct. 11: Deadline to register to vote

Oct. 12: Absentee voting by mail

Oct. 12: Early in-person voting begins. It includes the two Saturdays, the Sunday and the Monday before Election Day

Where can I register to vote?

If you are a first-time voter, you can register online on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. Those who need to update their voter registration information can click here.

Where do I go to vote?

Voters can look up where they need to go to vote on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website or by clicking here. The map shows where people can go on what county they reside in.

If you need to request an absentee ballot, click here.

Who and what's on the ballot?

Governor, Lt. Governor

Mike DeWine, Jon Husted (R)

Nan Whaley, Cheryl L. Stephens (D)

U.S. Senator

Tim Ryan (D)

JD Vance (R)

Attorney General

Jeffrey A. Crossman (D)

Dave Yost (R)

Auditor of State

Keith Faber (R)

Taylor Sappington (D)

Secretary of State

Chelsea Clark (D)

Frank LaRose (R)

Treasurer of State

Scott Schertzer (D)

Robert Sprague (R)



Chief Justice of Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner (D)

Sharon L. Kennedy (R)

Justice of Supreme Court

Pat Fischer (R)

Terri Jamison (D)

Justice of Supreme Court

Pat DeWine (R)

Marilyn Zayas (D)

State Issue 1: The proposed amendment would require courts to consider factors when setting the amount of bail. Those factors include public safety, the seriousness of the crime, the person’s criminal record and the likelihood a person will return to court. It would also remove the requirement that the procedures for establishing the amount and conditions of bail be determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio.

State Issue 2: The proposed amendment would require that only a United States citizen, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state. It would also prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.