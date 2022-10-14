First class of lateral transfers graduate from Columbus Police Academy

The Columbus Division of Police is still more than 100 officers short of what is budgeted.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten officers from departments across the state graduated a shortened Columbus Police Academy, the first time the division has allowed lateral transfers.

“We're excited because we think it's going to be one strategy of a comprehensive plan to add more officers over the next several years,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Commander Mark Lang oversees the academy and says they aren’t disappointed in the smaller class.

“We had planned for 50 but at the same time we knew the class had to start at that date in June because of the other schedules around the academy,” Lang explained.

Columbus police have seen an increase in retirements in the past couple of years and fewer people who want to join the force, at a time when homicides hit new highs in consecutive years.

“We get experience and we get them out on the street faster to help the citizens and help the other officers that are there,” Lang said.

Columbus police are authorized to have 1992 sworn officers. As of the beginning of September, there were 1,807.

“Ten officers added to the street immediately is going to start filling some of the gaps. As everyone in law enforcement nationwide knows right now we are currently struggling with staffing as well as recruiting,” said FOP Trustee Pete Casuccio.

Mayor Ginther argues every new hire will make a difference to the community.

“The 10 neighborhoods those officers are going to be in are going to say yes,” Ginther said.

The officers will train with another officer for eight weeks, then they will be on their own.