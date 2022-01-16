Chillicothe man killed in crash on U.S. 23 in Ross County

The crash happened Sunday evening near State Route 207.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 23 in Ross County Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said 27-year-old Michael Ward was driving a car northbound on U.S. 23 near State Route 207 when he went off the left side of the road around 5:20 p.m.

Ward then drove into the southbound lanes and hit an SUV. Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were taken to Adena Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.