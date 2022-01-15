Police: Suspect in custody after firing shots, leading to east Columbus barricade situation

Dispatchers told 10TV an officer fired a gun at the scene but it is unknown whether anyone was hit or if shots were fired by the suspect after police arrived.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in custody after firing gunshots, which led to a barricade situation on the city’s east side Saturday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Clay Court, just east of South Nelson Road, for a report of a person firing shots. When officers arrived, the person was barricaded inside a home with a gun.

Dispatchers also said two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries in connection to the incident and their conditions were described as stable.

A third person was dropped off at Ohio State East Hospital. The victim told police they were shot, but it was not clear who shot the person.